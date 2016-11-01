Nov 1 Zall Group Ltd :

* Unit entered into an agreement in relation to acquisition of up to approximately 60.49% of equity interest

* Unit to acquire 60.49% of equity interest in Shenzhen Agricultural Product E-Commerce Joint Stock Company

* Deal at a consideration of up to HK$2.59 billion