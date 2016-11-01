Nov 1 Hain Celestial Group Inc -

* Launches cultivate ventures

* Cultivate will be managed under rest of world segment along with Hain Celestial Canada and Hain Celestial Europe

* Expects brands will require investment and be neutral in earnings contribution in fiscal year 2017

* Cultivate ventures dedicated to investing behind lifestyle, smaller portfolio brands and concepts as well as incubator opportunities

* Beena Goldenberg has been appointed chief executive officer of cultivate