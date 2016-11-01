BRIEF-Civeo issues Q4 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance
Nov 1 Yida China Holdings Ltd
* Right Won and purchaser entered into an earnest money agreement
* deal in relation to a payment of rmb500 million from purchaser to Right Won Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance
* Peabody receives court approval for disclosure statement as well as plan support, private placement and backstop commitment agreements
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday