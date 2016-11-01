BRIEF-Civeo issues Q4 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance
Nov 1 Shun Tak Holdings Ltd :
* HTDL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company and JV partner together succeeded in bid
* Bid of land use rights of land offered for sale by Pudong New Area Planning And Land Authority
* Transaction confirmation has been entered into between Shanghai Land Exchange Centre, HTDL and JV partner
* JV partner succeeded in bid of land use rights for RMB1.95 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance
* Peabody receives court approval for disclosure statement as well as plan support, private placement and backstop commitment agreements
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday