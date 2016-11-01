Nov 1 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc

* Says world class cost competitiveness in supply chain will remain a priority

* Says company is going to be cash positive on A350 program by the end of this year, going into early next year

* Says Airbus asking company to bid on a number of new work packages; says all three - fuselage, wing and propulsion - are areas of interest with Airbus

* Says if company looks at M&A, it will have to be something that targets strategic priority, such as, getting into low cost country, expanding work with key suppliers, moving perhaps into military sector

* Says has been able to negotiate with suppliers some long term improvements, that are driving down costs and improving cash flow in the out year

* Says since January this year, Spirit Aero has been able to take out almost 2200 hours, or about 17 percent of direct labor, from the production process of Boeing 787 program

* Says, in terms of acquisition opportunities, could look at "something bigger and more transformative perhaps in the future"

* Says has initially established 500 units in the second block of Boeing 787 program