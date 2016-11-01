REFILE-With plastic bags and plates, China tries to cure its corn hangover
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
Nov 1 Emerson Electric Co :
* Some "minor restructuring" going on underneath the Commercial Residential Solutions business - Conf call
* Focused on trying to bring in some additional acquisitions in 2017 - Conf call
* Automation Solutions business is looking at probably down 10 percent in sales in Q1 - Conf call
* Will start seeing positive Automation Solutions orders in late Q3 2017 - Conf call
* Expecting moderate growth in China for Commercial Residential Solutions business for 2017 - Conf call
* "Orders in Automation Solutions have stabilized in China" - Conf call
* "We are cautiously optimistic about China that we will see low single-digit positive growth in 2017" - Conf call
* Going to be looking at an additional $3 billion to $4 billion of acquisitions over the next two to three years - Conf call
* Either this quarter or next quarter, price-cost ratio pressures are going to build - Conf call Further company coverage:
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
(Updates prices) By Miguel Gutierrez and Bruno Federowski MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Mexican peso and stock exchange weakened on Thursday after President Enrique Pena Nieto pulled out of a meeting in Washington with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in a deepening spat over a border wall and trade disputes. The peso ended the day down 0.62 percent, having fallen as much as 1.7 percent during the session, while Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index lost 1.38 percent, bu
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comment, table) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled cash from stock funds and bought government bonds during the latest week, favoring a defensive stance over the risk-trading spectacle that has followed the presidential election, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds posted $5.7 billion in outflows during the week through Jan. 25, wh