BRIEF-Charles Schwab increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share
Nov 1 Lakeland Financial Corp:
* During review of Q3 results, identified cash held at the federal reserve bank of Chicago was not included in total earning assets
* Resulting understatement of earning assets had effect of overstating net interest margin for Q2 , Q3 of 2016
* Instead, the cash was reported in cash and due from banks in nonearning assets
* Net interest margin for Q2, Q3 of 2016 was 3.19%, 3.08%, respectively
* Company previously reported 3.24% and 3.20% for second and third quarters of 2016, respectively
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $7.2 million in fourth quarter 2016, up 63% from fourth quarter 2015; achieves record net income of $27.4 million for full year 2016