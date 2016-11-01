BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Herbalife Ltd :
* Herbalife - new CEO Goudis will receive an annual salary of $1 million, will be eligible for annual bonus targeted at 120 pct of annual salary - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: