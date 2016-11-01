BRIEF-Charles Schwab increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share
Nov 1 Concordia International Corp
* Concordia International Corp. Announces second cross currency swap agreement
* Entered into an additional cross currency swap agreement as part of its ongoing currency hedging program
* Concordia International - believes swap agreement will further align GBP earnings with debt obligations
* Concordia International - believes swap agreement will further align GBP earnings with debt obligations

* Believes swap agreement will help manage impact of fluctuations in GBP to usd exchange rate
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $7.2 million in fourth quarter 2016, up 63% from fourth quarter 2015; achieves record net income of $27.4 million for full year 2016