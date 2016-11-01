Nov 1 Nikkei

* Yamada Denki's operating profit for the April-September half likely rose about 30% on the year to 26 billion yen ($248 million) - Nikkei

* Yamada Denki Co's sales probably slipped 2% to roughly 790 billion yen for the april-september half -Nikkei

* Yamada Denki Co is on track to meet its full-year guidance -Nikkei