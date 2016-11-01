Nov 1 Rsp Permian Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Qtrly production increased by 24% to 29.8 mboe/d as compared to 3Q15 and increased by 13% as compared to 2Q16

* RSP Permian Inc - increased expected 2016 average daily production by 5% at mid-point to 28.5 - 29.5 mboe/d

* RSP Permian Inc - narrowed 2016 development capital expenditure budget range to $295 - $315 million

* RSP Permian Inc - estimated net daily production in 2017 to average in range of 52.0 - 56.0 mboe/d, 86% above 2016 mid-point guidance

* RSP Permian Inc - preliminary 2017 drilling and completion budget expected to be in range of $520 - $560 million

* RSP Permian Inc - 2017 total capital expenditure budget, including infrastructure and workovers, expected to be $570 - $630 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2exfhVf) Further company coverage: