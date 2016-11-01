BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Alleghany Corp :
* Q3 operating earnings per share $9.44
* Q3 earnings per share $10.09
* Alleghany- qtrly book value per common share was $525.13 as of September 30, 2016, an increase of 8.0 pct from book value per common share as of Dec 31, 2015
* Alleghany Corp - qtrly net premiums written $1,236.7 million versus $1,013.2 million
* Alleghany Corp - qtrly net investment income $120.6 million versus $118.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $7.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alleghany Corp- TransRe's 2016 Q3 combined ratio was 92.3 pct, compared with 92.6 pct for 2015 Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: