BRIEF-Charles Schwab increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Cedar Woods Properties Ltd
* Company anticipates a similar profit result in fy2017 to record profit achieved in fy2016
* Re-affirms guidance given in august and anticipates reporting a net profit after tax similar to fy2016's record result of $43.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $7.2 million in fourth quarter 2016, up 63% from fourth quarter 2015; achieves record net income of $27.4 million for full year 2016