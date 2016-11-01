Nov 1 Mettrum Health Corp

* Mettrum voluntarily recalls select products exposed to plant spray

* Mettrum Health Corp - Mettrum expects financial impact on company to be non-material to its fiscal 2017 results from recall

* Mettrum Health Corp - No traces of pyrethrin residues were detected on growing plants or finished products

* Mettrum Health - After Health Canada inspection, it was brought to co's attention that third-party foliar spray contains unlisted ingredient pyrethrin

* Mettrum Health Corp - Recall is a Type III recall, which means use of, or exposure to, product is not likely to cause any adverse health consequences

* Mettrum Health - Pyrethrin is plant-based insecticide which is not currently registered for use on medical cannabis under pest control products act