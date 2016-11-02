Nov 2 Surfstitch Group Ltd

* Company is currently defending litigation in regard to contracts entered into in fiscal year 2016

* Company has recently received a number of unsolicited, non-binding and indicative expressions of interest

* Board has formed view that indicative proposal is not in best interests of company and its shareholders

* Bard does not propose to engage with CW in respect of indicative proposal as received