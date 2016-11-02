Nov 2 Marine Harvest Asa :

* Marine Harvest q3 operational ebit eur 180 million versus preliminary eur 178 million reported on oct 17 and vs eur 78 mln in q3 2015

* Driven by seasonally high salmon prices on strong demand and reduced supply, Marine Harvest achieved record high operational results

* Marine harvest asa says board has resolved a quarterly dividend of nok 2.30 per share vs nok 3.2 per share in previous quarter

* Marine harvest sees 2016 harvest of 381 000 tonnes versus guidance of 381,000 tonnes on oct 17

* Marine harvest sees 2017 harvest of 403 000 tonnes versus guidance of 403,000 tonnes on oct 17

* Marine harvest asa says market balance going forward is expected to remain tight

* Marine harvest says will continue to ramp up marketing efforts in important markets such as us where we are about to open up a new processing plant in dallas

* Marine harvest says production costs are increasing and marine harvest will continue work for lower production costs

* Marine harvest says the challenges in relation to biology and sustainable salmon farming are concerning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)