Bosch posts slide in 2016 profits on investments in e-mobility
STUTTGART, Jan 27 German car parts maker Bosch reported a slide in profits for 2016 as it invested in the development of products for connected and electric vehicles.
Nov 2 Rec Silicon, which produces polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries, said:
* Rec silicon q3 revenues $50.9 million (Reuters poll $53.6 million) vs $87.5 mln in q3 2015
* Rec silicon asa says lower revenues are primarily a result of disruption of solar grade polysilicon market due to expiration of 2015 feed in tariffs in china, which affected the entire value chain
* The ongoing solar trade war between the US and China also continues to restrict REC Silicon's access to polysilicon markets in China
* Q3 ebitda loss of usd 7.9 million (Reuters poll loss $4.7 mln) vs loss of usd 14.1 million in Q3 2015
* Q3 impairment charges $79 mln due to continued Uncertainty Caused by the Trade Dispute and decline in Solar Grade Polysilicon Prices due to Oversupply
* Q3 EBIT loss $109.8 mln (Reuters poll loss $28.7 mln) vs loss of $46.3 mln in q3 2015
* Rec silicon is announcing additional cost cutting initiatives and has reduced production capacity utilization to approximately 50 pct at Moses Lake facility
* As part of cost cutting initiatives, company is announcing a reduction in headcount of approximately 70 employees
* Rec silicon asa: negotiations are underway with Yulin joint venture partner to defer company's second and third capital contributions, totaling $169 million, beyond 2018
* Cash Balance of $86.8 million at end Q3
* Anticipates decline in cash during Q4 2016 to meet working capital requirements
* Expect to remain near cash neutral for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* On Jan 20, co entered into a sixth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of October 15, 2010 - sec filing
* Provident Financial Holdings reports second quarter of fiscal 2017 earnings