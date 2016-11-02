Nov 2 Rec Silicon, which produces polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries, said:

* Rec silicon q3 revenues $50.9 million (Reuters poll $53.6 million) vs $87.5 mln in q3 2015

* Rec silicon asa says lower revenues are primarily a result of disruption of solar grade polysilicon market due to expiration of 2015 feed in tariffs in china, which affected the entire value chain

* The ongoing solar trade war between the US and China also continues to restrict REC Silicon's access to polysilicon markets in China

* Q3 ebitda loss of usd 7.9 million (Reuters poll loss $4.7 mln) vs loss of usd 14.1 million in Q3 2015

* Q3 impairment charges $79 mln due to continued Uncertainty Caused by the Trade Dispute and decline in Solar Grade Polysilicon Prices due to Oversupply

* Q3 EBIT loss $109.8 mln (Reuters poll loss $28.7 mln) vs loss of $46.3 mln in q3 2015

* Rec silicon is announcing additional cost cutting initiatives and has reduced production capacity utilization to approximately 50 pct at Moses Lake facility

* As part of cost cutting initiatives, company is announcing a reduction in headcount of approximately 70 employees

* Rec silicon asa: negotiations are underway with Yulin joint venture partner to defer company's second and third capital contributions, totaling $169 million, beyond 2018

* Cash Balance of $86.8 million at end Q3

* Anticipates decline in cash during Q4 2016 to meet working capital requirements

* Expect to remain near cash neutral for 2017