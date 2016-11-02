Nov 2 Temenos Group AG :

* Announces launch of share buyback programme

* Shares will be purchased in the open market between Nov. 3, 2016 and no later than Dec. 29, 2017

* Has received swiss takeover board approval to purchase up to 1,600,000 of its shares for a maximum amount of 99 million Swiss francs (c. $100 million).