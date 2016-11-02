BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings reports second quarter 2017 earnings
* Provident Financial Holdings reports second quarter of fiscal 2017 earnings
Nov 2 SAF HOLLAND SA :
* Has been named as standard supplier for north american market by U.S. truck manufacturer Navistar, will deliver fifth wheels for trucks to Navistar International Trucks
* Expects to generate additional sales in mid to upper single digit USD million range per year depending on further development of North American truck market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Provident Financial Holdings reports second quarter of fiscal 2017 earnings
* Cynosure Inc says on January 26, 2017, entered into an agreement to settle complaint filed by Arcare, Inc
* Sprague Resources LP announces eleventh consecutive increased cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2016 and earnings conference call schedule