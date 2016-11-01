BRIEF-Charles Schwab increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 1 Owens & Minor Inc :
* Owens & Minor announces fourth quarter 2016 cash dividend of $0.255 per share
* Owens & Minor Inc says also authorizes a new three-year $100 million share repurchase program
* Owens & Minor Inc says new share repurchase program to be executed at discretion of management over a 36-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $7.2 million in fourth quarter 2016, up 63% from fourth quarter 2015; achieves record net income of $27.4 million for full year 2016