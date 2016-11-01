Nov 1 Owens & Minor Inc :

* Owens & Minor announces fourth quarter 2016 cash dividend of $0.255 per share

* Owens & Minor Inc says also authorizes a new three-year $100 million share repurchase program

* Owens & Minor Inc says new share repurchase program to be executed at discretion of management over a 36-month period