Nov 1 Transcanada Corp

* Arclight Capital to purchase Transcanada's New England hydroelectric power portfolio

* Arclight Capital Partners - company has committed to retain all existing operational personnel, plans to assume recently negotiated union contract

* Arclight Capital Partners-portfolio includes 192 mw moore facility, conventional hydro station in new england, and 12 other facilities totaling 392 mw

* Arclight Capital Partners - company will continue ferc relicensing process currently underway at bellows falls, wilder and vernon facilities