BRIEF-Charles Schwab increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share
Nov 1 Transcanada Corp
* Arclight Capital to purchase Transcanada's New England hydroelectric power portfolio
* Arclight Capital Partners - company has committed to retain all existing operational personnel, plans to assume recently negotiated union contract
* Arclight Capital Partners-portfolio includes 192 mw moore facility, conventional hydro station in new england, and 12 other facilities totaling 392 mw
* Arclight Capital Partners - company will continue ferc relicensing process currently underway at bellows falls, wilder and vernon facilities
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $7.2 million in fourth quarter 2016, up 63% from fourth quarter 2015; achieves record net income of $27.4 million for full year 2016