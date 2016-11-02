Nov 2 Vitaco Holdings Ltd

* Vitaco does not expect that outcome of asic's investigations will affect transaction

* Refer to recent media articles published by Fairfax Media in relation to investigations being undertaken by Australian Securities And Investments Commission

* Trading is alleged to have occurred in lead up to asx announcement on 4 august 2016 of vitaco entering into an agreement with Siic Medical Science Technology (Group)

* Refers to investigations regarding suspected insider trading of securities in Vitaco Holdings Limited

* Alleged insider trading does not involve any of vitaco's officers or employees