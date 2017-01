Nov 2 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Full-Year guidance for 2016 confirmed

* Group orders for Q3 decreased year-on-year by 6.1 pct to 572 million Swiss francs (Q3 2015: 609 million francs) and sales decreased by 13.4 pct to 549 million francs (Q3 2015: 634 million francs)

* Q3 EBITDA came in consequently lower year-on-year at 81 million francs, or 14.7 pct of sales (Q3 2015: 111 million francs, 17.5 pct)

* Q3 EBITDA came in consequently lower year-on-year at 81 million francs, or 14.7 pct of sales (Q3 2015: 111 million francs, 17.5 pct)

* EBIT for Q3 2016 stood at 37 million francs, correlating to a margin of 6.8 pct (Q3 2015: 70 million francs, 11.1 pct)