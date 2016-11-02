UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 2 Harita Seating Systems Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 46.2 million rupees versus 44.8 million rupees year ago
* Says declared interim dividend on 2 rupees per share
* Sept quarter total income from operations 925.4 million rupees versus 823.5 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fbAOUF Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources