Nov 2 Adairs Ltd

* Adairs ltd- trading through first four months of 2017 financial year (July - Oct 2016) has been below company expectations

* Adairs - expects an improved performance in second half of FY17 as lower LFL sales are cycled and a better bedlinen product offer arrives in store

* Adairs ltd- sees approximately 15% decline in FY17 ebit versus FY16