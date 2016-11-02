Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 2 Teleste Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 62.9 million euros ($69.61 million) versus 66.2 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit 4.8 million euros versus 5.9 million euros year ago
* Q3 orders received 53.2 million euros versus 62.0 million euros year ago
* Estimates that net sales and operating profit for 2016 will exceed 2015 level Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)