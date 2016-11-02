Nov 2 Unibet Group Plc

* Unibet group plc q3 gross winnings revenue of gbp 142.3 (86.1) million for q3

* Unibet group plc q3 underlying ebitda for q3 of 2016 was gbp 33.9 (19.6) million

* Unibet group plc q3 number of active customers at end of quarter was 1,067,910 (671,635)

* Profit before tax for the third quarter of 2016 amounted to GBP 24.8 (14.4) million after GBP 2.2 million related to an accounting FX impact on the earn-out payment to the iGame owners

* Reuters poll: unibet q3 gross winning revenue was seen at 137 mgbp, ebitda at 29.2 mgbp

* Says "High activity levels driven by the ability to retain the customers from the Euro tournament that started in the second quarter has led to a continued gain in market shares"

* Says "Margin in the sportsbook was in line with the prior year and the long-term averages, so it was pure activity growth that delivered a new all-time high in Gross winnings revenue of GBP 142.3 million."