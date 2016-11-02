Nov 2 Nexttobe says:

* Extends Loan To Oasmia Pharmaceutical

* Current loan from Nexttobe amounts to MSEK 94.4 and is due on December 31, 2016.

* The new loan replaces the current at due date and amounts, including the accrued interest for 2016, to MSEK 102.4 in total, and is due for payment on September 30, 2017.

* The interest for the new loan is set at 3.5 %. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)