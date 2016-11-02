Nov 2 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :

* 3rd quarter results

* Steep fall in value of sterling after June 23 2016 referendum had a significant impact on group's results

* Exchange gains adding 43 mln stg and 7 mln stg to group reported revenue and profit before tax respectively for first nine months of 2016

* Group revPAR in reported currency was up 3.5 pct but in constant currency fell by 3.2 pct in first nine months of 2016

* Total revenue in reported currency for first nine months grew by 8.1 pct to 665 mln stg

* Hotel revenue in constant currency declined by 2.8 pct to 581 mln stg during first nine months of 2016

* Third-Quarter occupancy increased by 4.8 pct points for group's London hotels, reflecting higher inbound tourism

* Profit before tax in constant currency for Q3 of 2016 increased by 9.5 pct and by 27.8 pct in reported currency

* London hotels have seen some positive benefits from leisure travellers following EU referendum in June 2016 -chairman

* Outlook for UK economy is uncertain - chairman

* Trading of our New York and Singapore hotels was disappointing and we continued to focus on improving margins - chairman