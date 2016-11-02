Nov 2 Kerry Group Plc

* Earnings guidance for full year reaffirmed

* Growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2016 is expected to be towards middle to lower end of 6% to 10% range of 320 to 332 cent per share.

* 3.2% growth in business volumes ; taste & nutrition +3.4% ; consumer foods +2.2% (in 9 months to sept 30)

* Group trading margin up 70 basis points; taste & nutrition +70bps ; consumer foods +30bps