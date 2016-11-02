BRIEF-Vicore pharma receives orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF
* Has been granted orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF
Nov 2 Nexstim Oyj :
* Issues shares in standby equity distribution agreement (SEDA) pursuant to financing arrangement announced on July 21
* Resolved on issuing 1,379,490 shares to Bracknor with subscription price of 333,008.88 euros based on stand-by equity distribution agreement
* Also decided to issue 1,498,868 treasury shares to company itself
* Says as previously stated, estimates this will provide funding until beginning of FY 2018
* Jubilant Life Sciences issues NCDs worth 4.95 billion rupees
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."