Nov 2 Nexstim Oyj :

* Issues shares in standby equity distribution agreement (SEDA) pursuant to financing arrangement announced on July 21

* Resolved on issuing 1,379,490 shares to Bracknor with subscription price of 333,008.88 euros based on stand-by equity distribution agreement

* Also decided to issue 1,498,868 treasury shares to company itself

* Says as previously stated, estimates this will provide funding until beginning of FY 2018