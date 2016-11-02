Nov 2 Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Transfers part of its ICT activities to Tech Mahindra

* 33 of Stockmann's current ict employees are planned to transfer to Tech Mahindra on Jan. 1 2017

* Target of planned changes is to reduce Stockmann's ICT costs by about 4 million euros ($4.4 million) annually from 2018 onwards.

* Has signed a five-year cooperation agreement with Tech Mahindra to produce part of Stockmann's ICT services Source text for Eikon:

