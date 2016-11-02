UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 2 J D Wetherspoon Plc :
* Trading statement
* For 13 weeks to Oct. 23 2016, like-for-like sales increased by 3.5 pct and total sales increased by 2.3 pct
* Level of like-for-like sales reduced to 2.3 pct in last 5 weeks of period
* Operating margin, excluding property gains, in 13 weeks to Oct. 23 2016 was 8.6 pct, compared with 5.8 pct in same 13 weeks last year
* Margin was unusually high during period and was unusually low for same three months last year
* Company currently anticipates an operating margin of around 7 pct for current financial year
* Company has opened one new pub since start of financial year and has sold nine
* Intend to open about 15 pubs in current financial year
* As at July 24 2016, company's net debt/EBITDA was 3.47 times
* For foreseeable future, it is intended that company's net debt/EBITDA will be around 3.5 times
* Company has made a reasonable start in current year
* Any forecasts for full year are inevitably tentative, with nine months still to go - and outlook for current FY is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources