Nov 2 Rolls-royce Holdings Plc

* Rolls-Royce appoints andreas schell as ceo, rolls-royce power systems

Andreas will join rolls-royce later this year, reporting to chief executive warren east, and take up his new position from 1 january 2017, succeeding dr ulrich dohle who is retiring