Nov 2 OneSavings Bank Plc :
* Trading update
* Strong financial and operational performance has continued
in line with management expectations
* Underlying loan book growth of 13 pct for nine months to
September 2016, excluding impact of Rochester disposal of c. 220
mln stg of mortgages
* Net loans & advances grew by 466 mln stg to 5.6 bln stg
during period
* Margins on 510 mln stg of organic origination in Q3
remained strong
* Net interest margin to end of Q3 continued to be in line
with our expectations
* Has drawn 626 mln stg under funding for lending scheme
(FLS) to date and intends to commence drawing from new term
funding scheme (TFS) during Q4
* Application levels for second half to date are
significantly in excess of first half and our pipeline of new
business is at a record level
* Remain confident of achieving our net loan book growth
target for this year and double-digit growth into 2017
