Nov 2 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Q3 operating revenues of 14.5 million euros ($16 million)(incl. 2.7 million euros from Betit), up 50 pct from 9.7 million euros in Q2 2016

* Q3 organic revenue growth of 23 pct q/q

* Q3 EBITDA of 1.07 million euros, up from 0.96 million euros in Q2 2016 (incl. 0.34 million euros in transaction expenses)

* Expects to exceed FY 2016 target of 100 pct revenue-growth

* Expects revenues to exceed 120 million euros in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)