Nov 2 Avanza Bank Holding Ab

* The number of customers at Avanza has during 2016 increased by 83,600 amounting to 9,920 new customers in October and resulting in 551,300 customers at the end of the month

* During the month the number of active accounts surpassed one million

* Net inflow was SEK 2,040m, amounting to SEK 22,300m year to date -- preliminary figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)