EU executive says "confident" migration deal with Turkey will hold
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The European Union said it was confident its cooperation with Turkey on migration will continue to hold firm, a spokeswoman for the bloc said on Friday.
Nov 2 S&P:
* S&P - Ratings on India affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook stable
* S&P - Improvements in policymaking continue to strengthen the prospects for India's economic and fiscal performance
* S&P on India - Wide fiscal deficits, a heavy debt burden, and low per capita income nonetheless detract from the sovereign's credit profile
* S&P - outlook balances India's sound external position, inclusive policymaking tradition against vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income
* S&P - India's external position remains a credit strength
* S&P on India - expect GDP growth of 7.9% in 2016 (6.6% in per capita GDP) and 8% on average over 2016-2018 (6.7% in per capita GDP)
* S&P - India's growth outperforms its peers and is picking up modestly
* S&P - Expects India to record a moderate current account deficit of 1.4% in 2016
* S&P - Expect the RBI to achieve the inflation target of 5% by March 2017 as it advances along a glide path to the medium-term inflation target
* S&P - Believe RBI measures will support its ability to sustain economic growth while attenuating economic or financial shocks
Source text - bit.ly/2eTu27J
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The European Union said it was confident its cooperation with Turkey on migration will continue to hold firm, a spokeswoman for the bloc said on Friday.
* Marathon Patent Group Inc - may offer and sell up to 750,000 shares of co's common stock from time to time through Northland Securities - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kAA4hh Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, Jan 27 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, said on Friday that CME Group had fully divested its position in shares issued by the Brazilian bourse, but said the accords between both companies remained valid.