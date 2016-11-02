Nov 2 Snaige AB :

* To increase authorized capital by using part of AB "Snaig" revaluation reserve

* Authorized capital will be increased by 3,566,015.55 euros ($3.96 million)

* Authorized capital is increased by increasing nominal value of existing shares by 0,09 euros per share ($1 = 0.9016 euros)