Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 2 Shentong Robot Education Group Co Ltd
* Shentong Robot Education-expected to record decrease in consolidated net loss for six months ended 30 September 2016 as compared to loss
* Improvement in result was primarily due to increase in revenue upon completion of acquisition Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2e1hmwu] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)