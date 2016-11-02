BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share
Nov 2 El Paso Electric Co:
* Q3 earnings per share $1.84
* Adjusting and narrowing earnings guidance for 2016 to a range of $2.25 to $2.40 per basic share
* Capital expenditures for 2016 are expected to be approximately $233 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenues $323.2 million versus $289.7 million
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.