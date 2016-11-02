Nov 2 Technodex Bhd

* Technodex bhd- ta securities holdings bhd entered into a sale and purchase of shares agreement with tan wah choy and wong siam hong

* Technodex- agreement for acquisition of additional 210,000 ordinary shares each in idealseed representing 42% of the total share capital for 2.7 million rgt

* Technodex- ta securities holdings also entered into a sale and purchase of shares agreement with surfstek resources (m) sdn bhd

* Technodex- agreement with surftek for the acquisition of the remaining 1.5 million ordinary shares of rm1.00 each in surfstek research and development for 13.5 million rgt

Source text: (bit.ly/2favjrC)

