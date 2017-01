Nov 2 Sydbank A/S :

* Q3 core earnings 450 million Danish crowns ($66.95 million) versus 387 million crowns year ago

* Q3 pre-tax profit 494 million crowns versus 395 million crowns year ago

* Q3 total income 1.10 billion crowns versus 1.08 billion crowns year ago

* Sees unchanged trading income relative to income for 2015 but dependent on financial market developments

* Sees slight decline in core income in 2016 relative to income for 2015

* Sees lower impairment charges in 2016 relative to income for 2015