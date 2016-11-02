Nov 2 East Africa Metals Inc

* East Africa Metals arranges financing to advance Ethiopian projects

* East Africa Metals- Announce the signing of a letter of intent with Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd to provide equity finance to company

* East Africa Metals-Letter of intent is binding on STH to subscribe to private placement to acquire 20 million units of co at a price of $0.26 per unit

* STH also agreed to provide a US$10 million line of credit to support development of Terakimti Oxide gold project

