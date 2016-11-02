BRIEF-Sprague Resources LP announces cash distribution for the fourth quarter 2016
* Sprague Resources LP announces eleventh consecutive increased cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2016 and earnings conference call schedule
Nov 2 East Africa Metals Inc
* East Africa Metals arranges financing to advance Ethiopian projects
* East Africa Metals- Announce the signing of a letter of intent with Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd to provide equity finance to company
* East Africa Metals-Letter of intent is binding on STH to subscribe to private placement to acquire 20 million units of co at a price of $0.26 per unit
* STH also agreed to provide a US$10 million line of credit to support development of Terakimti Oxide gold project
* Enbridge announces privatization of midcoast energy partners lp and provides update on enbridge energy partners strategic review
* Marathon Patent Group Inc - may offer and sell up to 750,000 shares of co's common stock from time to time through Northland Securities - sec filing