* NIIT Ltd says NIIT expands presence in China through two strategic partnerships in Ningxia province

* NIIT Ltd - signed mou with Yinchuan City Economic and Technology Development zone to open training centre, train 2500 learners

* NIIT Ltd - joined hands with Ningxia University to provide it training through NIIT inside model