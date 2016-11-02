Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 2 NIIT Ltd
* NIIT Ltd says NIIT expands presence in China through two strategic partnerships in Ningxia province
* NIIT Ltd - signed mou with Yinchuan City Economic and Technology Development zone to open training centre, train 2500 learners
* NIIT Ltd - joined hands with Ningxia University to provide it training through NIIT inside model Source text - (bit.ly/2eTwtHd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)