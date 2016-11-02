Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 2 Columbus A/S :
* 9-month revenue 855 million Danish crowns ($127.49 million) versus 800 million crowns year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 84.2 million crowns versus 50.2 million crowns year ago
* Says strong growth is driven by services business
* Maintains announced expectations to revenue, EBITDA, service EBITDA and dividend in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7066 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)