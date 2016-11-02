BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences issues NCDs worth 4.95 bln rupees
* Jubilant Life Sciences issues NCDs worth 4.95 billion rupees
Nov 2 E. Bon Holdings -
* Proposed Spin-off And Separate Listing Of Kitchen And Furniture Business On The Main Board Of The Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Limited
* No application for proposed spin-off and separate listing has been made to stock exchange Source text (bit.ly/2emS4aG) Further company coverage:
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."
* Seeks members' nod for preferential allotment of 1.5 million shares to non promoters at 52 rupees per share