BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share
Nov 2 Entercom Communications Corp:
* Entercom Communications Corp - on november 1, Co, subsidiary, Entercom radio entered into a new senior secured credit facility - SEC Filing
* Entercom Communications Corp - new credit facility consists of a $480 million term loan ( 'new term loan') and a $60 million revolving credit facility
* Entercom - used proceeds to refinance existing senior secured credit facility, issue call notice, fund redemption of $220 million senior notes due 2019
* Entercom Communications Corp - effective date of redemption of notes is December 1, 2016
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.