BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Tesla Motors Inc
* Tesla Motors says it has incurred $608.4 million of costs for its Gigafactory as of September 30, 2016
* Tesla Motors Inc - currently expect operating expenses to grow by about 30% in 2016 as compared to 2015, excluding any potential impact from future Solarcity acquisition
* Tesla Motors Inc says it continues to expand production capacity at co's Fremont facility and are exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe
* Tesla Motors says it continues to open additional retail and service locations and should have about 265 locations worldwide by the end of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2eU2HCj) Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.