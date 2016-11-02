BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Verastem licenses duvelisib from Infinity Pharmaceuticals
* Verastem is obligated to pay to infinity up to $28 million in milestones
* Infinity is entitled to receive two milestone payments, $6 million upon positive data from duo study
* $22 million upon first regulatory approval inside or outside of u.s.
* Verastem will also pay infinity tiered mid-to-high single-digit royalties on net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.